As unprecedented heat arrived in Skagit County on Saturday, people flocked to beaches and swimming areas and took refuge in shady areas in parks.
Some businesses announced closures over the weekend due to the heat.
On Saturday afternoon, monitoring stations recorded temperatures of 89 degrees in Anacortes, 95 in La Conner, 95 near Skagit Regional Airport, 96 in Mount Vernon, 98 in Lyman, and 104 in Marblemount, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to climb even more.
The National Weather Service's Seattle office issued an excessive heat warning for much of the West, including Skagit County. It warned of "unprecedented heat" that may approach 110 degrees Sunday and Monday in some places.
The warning cautioned of increased risk of heat-related illnesses and advised residents to drink lots of fluid, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
Much of Skagit County will be at high or very high heat risk on Sunday and Monday, according to a graphic from the weather service. At the very high heat risk level, the entire population is at risk "due to long duration heat, with little to no relief overnight," the weather service wrote.
At least five air-conditioned cooling centers have already opened or will open in Skagit County during daytime and early evening hours:
— Sedro-Woolley Library, 110 W. State St., Sedro-Woolley. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Guests are requested to bring their own water bottles. Water refill stations will be available, but drinking fountains will remain closed due to COVID-19 protocol.
— The Upper Skagit Library, 45952 Main St., Concrete. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Masks required. No library services will be provided on these days.
— The former Upper Skagit Library, 45770 Main St., Concrete. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Community Action will operate the location, and will provide water. A light lunch will be served on Monday.
— La Conner Elementary School, 305 N. Sixth St., La Conner. Noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
— Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. No time limit. Guests are requested to bring their own water.
With local swimming areas a popular place to cool off, the weather service cautioned about the risk of warm air and cold water.
"When your body hits cold water, 'cold shock' can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure," the weather service wrote. The warning advises people to wear life jackets to allow time for help to arrive or get out of danger.
