The Skagit River began rising fast Friday, and as heavy rain continued to fall in the region the Northwest River Forecast Center increased its projections on how high the river will rise.
Between midnight and 4 p.m. Friday, the river had risen about 6.5 feet — from about 21.5 feet to about 28 feet — in the Concrete area. The river was forecast to crest at 31.3 feet about 10 p.m. Friday and to crest again at 34 feet about 10 p.m. Monday.
The river had risen in the Mount Vernon area Friday afternoon from about 19 feet to about 24.5 feet. The river was forecast to crest in that area at 31.5 feet about 4 p.m. Saturday and to reach a second crest at 34.9 feet about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Flood stage is 28 feet. Major flood stage is 32.5 feet in the Concrete area and 32 feet in the Mount Vernon area.
On Friday morning, the Army Corps of Engineers announced that its Seattle District had activated its Emergency Operations Center to help with local flood fighting efforts, including taking over operations of the Ross and Upper Baker dams in the Skagit River watershed.
The Skagit is one of three Western Washington river systems where this week's rain is expected to result in significant flooding. Several other area rivers may also see flooding.
Federal law allows the corps to help with flood response and flood protection repairs, such as were underway this week at Lions Park in Mount Vernon, in order to prevent loss of life and minimize damage to public property.
