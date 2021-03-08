The Helping Hands Solution Center is now servicing Anacortes, and the food bank is seeking input on how it can best help serve the community.
Helping Hands took over the Anacortes 100 Food Bank after it closed its doors in September, and Helping Hands Executive Director Rebecca Larsen said she's looking for guidance from residents as it prepares to expand.
A virtual panel with representatives from Helping Hands and Anacortes 100 is set for 5 p.m. Thursday. Registration for the Zoom meeting is available at skagit.ws/3v4gj2t.
Larsen said she hopes to partner with nonprofits such as the Anacortes Family Center and Salvation Army to avoid duplicating services
She said she sees Helping Hands' Anacortes branch as being a hub, offering some of the services available at its Sedro-Woolley headquarters.
As food bank staff seek a permanent facility in the city, Larsen wants input from residents on which services should be prioritized, she said.
