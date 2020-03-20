SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Helping Hands Solution Center will distribute pre-packed food boxes in the parking lot of the Food Pavilion starting Monday.
This comes two days after Helping Hands, the county's largest food bank, announced it would be suspending operations at its Sedro-Woolley facility to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The nonprofit is adopting a drive-through model, according to a news release. Clients will pull up and open their trunk, and volunteers will load a box into the car.
Clients without cars can pick up food boxes, and volunteers will enforce social distancing rules.
Food will be available at the Food Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, the release states.
The nonprofit will also be expanding its role in food delivery programs.
This new distribution model will also apply to Helping Hands' partners in Marblemount and Anacortes, the release states.
People with emergency food needs can call Helping Hands at 360-856-2211, and the nonprofit will be updating its Facebook page — facebook.com/HelpingHandsFoodBank — with the most recent information.
