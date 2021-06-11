SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After distributing about seven million pounds of food over the past 16 months from the Food Pavilion parking lot in Sedro-Woolley, the Helping Hands Solution Center's food bank is heading home.
From noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Helping Hands will offer drive-thru pickup at its facility at 936 Fruitdale Road.
"After 16 months, and we literally thought it was going to be six weeks, and all the adventures we have had during that time, we finally get to go home," said Helping Hands Solution Center Executive Director Rebecca Skrinde.
It has been quite the journey.
"When we built the facility in 2018, it was our forever home, and having to leave it was hard," Skrinde said. "Leaving that vision of the Solution Center being a place of being able to slow it down and have more direct contact with people, to not even seeing them and just putting food into the backs of trucks, it's been difficult."
Skrinde said she is thankful to those in the community who pitched in during a time of need, whether it was through their time or donations.
"We really had no idea how this was going to go," she said. "It pretty much worked as well as we could have hoped. A huge thank you to the community for making this happen."
Skrinde many of the members of the National Guard who have helped out during the pandemic will depart at the end of the month and the usual food bank volunteers will return.
The food bank will keep 12 of the current 32 National Guard members through July to help with the transition period.
Due to the sheer number of families the food bank is serving, drive-thru will be the only option for food pick-up. Skrinde expects that to continue for quite some time.
"We just don't have the capacity to go full up into the building," she said. "Prior to COVID, it was about 800 families walking through the door a week. Right now, we are handling 3,000 to 4,000 per week.
"Our goal right now is 2022 (for inside pick-up). It's really all about the demand. We need to be down to a pre-COVID number the facility can handle. It's not as much about the virus now, it's about the need. As social services begin to close up, we want to be prepared for that as well. We never want to turn anybody away."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.