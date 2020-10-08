SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Helping Hands Solution Center is preparing for the return of volunteers — eventually.
While the county's largest food bank is not yet ready for volunteers to come back into the building, it's encouraging them to reach out online or by phone ahead of the screening and training process that will be necessary before they come back.
"The whole facility will be different. Even those (volunteers) that have been here for 30 years, it'll be different for them," Executive Director Rebecca Larsen said.
Larsen said members of the National Guard, who have been helping the nonprofit in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, are scheduled to depart at the end of the year.
Volunteers who want to take over in their absence, she said, will need to be patient and prepared for a different experience than they knew before.
There will be new safety procedures and a new screening process ... all designed to keep volunteers and other staff safe while serving people in need.
"It has to be a slow, safe process," Larsen said.
She said in typical years Helping Hands has about 400 volunteers. Many are older, and some have been with the food bank for decades.
The advent of COVID-19 jolted both the food bank's routine and its volunteer base.
While the need for food has shot up, fewer volunteers were available, and Helping Hands had to move out of its facility and instead distribute food using a "drive-thru" model outside the Sedro-Woolley Food Pavilion.
Larsen doesn't anticipate need going down any time soon, so she encourages previous volunteers — and others who are interested — to reach out.
Despite the new procedures, she hopes Helping Hands will have the assistance of volunteers as the new year arrives.
"We want to make sure we have enough people to support the huge need," Larsen said.
