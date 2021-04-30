The Helping Hands Solution Center, the county's largest food bank, is once again accepting help from volunteers.
The food bank spent the past year without volunteers after it was deemed unsafe because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Rebecca Larsen said the nonprofit is slowly welcoming back small groups of volunteers in order to test the waters and prepare for a gradual return to normalcy.
Over the past 14 months, the food bank has been relying on the help of the National Guard to distribute food. And while Larsen is requesting an extension of the National Guard's help, she said she can only count on having the National Guard through the end of June.
Bringing volunteers back now will help the nonprofit prepare for a smooth transition, she said.
"A lot of the volunteers went and got vaccinated, and they do want to come back," Larsen said.
She said seeing her longtime volunteers return after more than a year has been a heartwarming reminder of Helping Hands' mission.
Many of her volunteers are older, and have been isolated during the pandemic. She said they are eager to help their community again.
"They are the lifeblood, and the reason we do what we do," Larsen said. "Every time you have a whisper of normalcy, it feels good."
Meanwhile, she said demand for assistance from Helping Hands is down from an all-time peak of about 6,000 families per week. Larsen attributes the decline to federal stimulus payments and tax refunds.
In mid-March, need fell to about 4,000 families a week. That number is ticking back up, but Larsen said she doesn't believe it will get as high as 6,000 again.
Need generally falls when families receive tax refunds, but increases in summer, when children have less access to school-based food programs, she said.
