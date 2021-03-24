One of the most iconic photographs of the 20th century is going to be highlighted in Skagit County as the Heritage Flight Museum west of Burlington expands.
Construction began this week on an expansion project that will allow the museum to have a designated maintenance wing, an events center and an exhibit dedicated to the famous “Earthrise” photo taken from space by Apollo 8 astronaut Maj. Gen. William Anders who founded the museum in 1996 with his wife Valerie.
“The impact of that photo is still being felt today,” said Greg Anders, William and Valerie’s son and the museum’s vice president and executive director.
The Anderses founded the museum with just two flying aircraft. The collection has grown to more than a dozen aircraft ranging from World War II to the Cold War era, most of which are functional.
“We are sort of focused on the forgotten wars,” William Anders said.
The museum moved to Skagit County from Bellingham in 2013.
While William and Greg Anders both had distinguished careers in the Air Force, the expansion of the museum will allow it to highlight the famous “Earthrise” photo and what the world was like in 1968 when the photo was taken.
“We’re going to tell the story of the ‘Earthrise’ picture,” Greg Anders said. “It’s going to be remembered for a long time.”
The year, which began with the Tet Offensive during the Vietnam War, was full of strife, Greg Anders said. In April, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, as was Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in June. The year’s Democratic National Convention erupted in riots.
William Anders’ photo, taken on Christmas Eve that year, brought the world a new perspective.
“We went to the moon to explore the moon, and what we discovered was the Earth,” William Anders said.
The photo helped re-ignite the environmental conservation movement, William and Greg Anders said.
“(The photo) reminds me that the Earth is a pretty place,” William Anders said. “You couldn’t see any of the damage humankind was doing to it.”
Greg Anders said he hopes the new exhibit will be interactive, and will feature other memorabilia from the era, including his mother’s calendar and the watch his father wore while orbiting the moon.
Construction on the expansion will be completed later this year, Greg Anders said.
