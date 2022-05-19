New exhibits at the Heritage Flight Museum highlight the voyage that made the museum’s founder, astronaut Bill Anders, famous.
Fifty-four years after he captured Earth hanging over the moon’s horizon with his photograph “Earthrise,” Anders and son Greg Anders, the museum’s executive director, welcomed guests Thursday to explore the history of the Apollo 8 mission.
Thursday’s soft opening for the new exhibits commemorated the completion of an 11,300-square-foot expansion to the museum, which added space for exhibits detailing the 1968 space mission, and the tumultuous year that led up to it.
Apollo 8 was the first human space flight to reach the moon, orbiting the moon 10 times without landing.
The exhibit also showcases a moon rock, from NASA’s Ambassador of Exploration program. These are loaned out to astronauts and their families to display in institutions of their choice, and honor their sacrifice and dedication to spaceflight, said Tifanny Hamilton, the museum’s collections and exhibits manager.
The general public will get its first chance to see the exhibits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during the museum’s Grand Opening Fly Day. Staff and volunteers, including the 88-year-old Bill Anders, will be flying planes in the museum’s collection.
Bill Anders said all the attention is “a little embarrassing” for the “Earthrise” photo for which he “just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
However, he said the photo did put in perspective, in some ways for the first time, just how precious and fragile Earth is.
He said it helped kickstart a stagnant environmentalist movement, and contains valuable lessons on conservation for people today.
Bill Anders saws that type of movement needed today in Skagit County, when verdant green spaces are covered up with business parks or apartment complexes.
“If we pave the fertile land, how are we going to feed people?” he asked. “How are we going to grow tulips?”
Greg Anders said he hopes those who visit the new exhibits walk away with an understanding of how the photo became a piece of history.
“(The exhibit is) anchoring the understanding of the ‘Earthrise’ photo,” he said. “It wasn’t an expected result of the mission, but it turned into one of the biggest results of the entire Apollo program.”
Karen Hicks, the museum’s event manager, said the expansion also allowed for a new maintenance hangar for the museum’s collection of historic planes, and represents the completion of the second phase of the museum’s remodel.
Bathrooms capable of accommodating events were installed earlier, equipping the museum to host conventions and gatherings, she said.
“Our goal is to be the event center in Skagit County,” Hicks said.
