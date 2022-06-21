Capacity and staffing issues at the three hospitals in Skagit County have led to patients transported by ambulance being taken to a hospital that was not their original destination.
From the start of the year through June 16, Skagit County Emergency Medical Services reported 91 patients were diverted from their original destination hospital to another hospital, said Josh Pelonio, director of county Emergency Medical Services.
Skagit County continues to experience hospitals being placed on ambulance divert status, which is due mainly to high patient volumes, Pelonio said.
Divert status is a request from a hospital to transport patients elsewhere for usually a two-hour period to allow the hospital to catch up on high patient volume and for beds to become available.
Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer at Skagit Regional Health, said there have been increased numbers of people arriving by ambulance and in personal vehicles in the recent months.
Skagit Valley Hospital generally has the most capacity and capability, and when it gets overwhelmed there is a ripple effect as it only takes a few additional patients to overwhelm the smaller hospitals — PeaceHealth United General Medical Center and Island Hospital, Pelonio said.
Statewide, the total number of patients being admitted into hospitals is high, creating backlogs in emergency departments holding patients who are waiting to be admitted or transferred.
If an emergency department is monitoring patients awaiting inpatient beds, it is not available to see new patients.
“Communication is key and we are in communication with all three hospitals on almost a daily basis to coordinate when they are getting busy, and work together on how to manage (emergency medical service) transports,” Pelonio said.
Skagit County emergency medical service crews are notified when a hospital is placed on ambulance divert status and are allowed to use discretion on where to transport the patients, Pelonio said. They always try to transport patients to the closest hospital that can handle a patient’s condition.
Emergency medical service protocol allows transport providers to take into consideration the divert request, but if a patient requires a specific service not available at another hospital, patients may still be transported to a hospital on divert status with the stipulation that the patient or ambulance crews might have to wait longer than usual.
“While we can and will transport to Bellingham or Everett if needed, that is not always what is in the best interest of the patient and delays our EMS crews from being available for the next call,” Pelonio said.
If an emergency vehicle presented itself at a hospital on divert status, the hospital would accept and treat the patient, Davis said.
Davis said the Skagit County hospitals work together to try to keep patients within the county.
“We do everything within our power to shift things around to allow that person to come to us,” Davis said. “We want to be here for the community. It’s just (if) you’re struggling as availability, it makes it … a puzzle that has to be solved. … We try to keep our community members within our system, as much as we physically can. ”
Davis attributes hospital capacity issues to an influx of patients with more advanced conditions; increased patient stays due to limited capacity at facilities where patients can rehab after a hospital stay; and an overall lack of enough beds.
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care, from patients missing wellness screenings and the limitations of telehealth, have resulted in an influx of patients with more advanced conditions, Davis said.
A lack of capacity at places such as nursing homes and rehab facilities has led to extended hospital stays because the patients aren’t well enough to return home but can’t get a bed elsewhere.
The issue of hospital capacity was a problem even before the pandemic, Davis said. Since the start of the pandemic, those who work in health care are now feeling the impacts of that issue more acutely.
Solutions to reduce the burden on hospitals include setting up strong screening programs and emphasizing preventative care, and working to increase the capacity of such places as nursing homes and rehab facilities, Davis said.
Solving the problem of health care capacity will take years and strong community efforts, Davis said.
