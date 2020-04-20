MOUNT VERNON — Work on Mount Vernon High School's fine arts building is moving forward despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
After school construction was deemed essential by Gov. Jay Inslee, the Mount Vernon School District and contractor Lydig Construction worked to make sure the project could safely continue, Assistant Superintendent Bill Nutting said.
"We worked collaboratively with our contractor to safely proceed," he said. "Our contractor created some different work arrangements to continue the work and continue in safe ways."
Nutting said the work on the fine arts building — part of a larger overall modernization planned for the high school — is on schedule to wrap up in late June. It's important that piece be finished, he said, because it's a necessary precursor to work on the Old Main building.
"It helps the remodel of Old Main," he said. "Getting (the fine arts building work) complete is a great outcome for us."
Nutting said architectural plans for Old Main should be complete soon and submitted to the city for proper permits. He said he's pleased the work is progressing despite the uncertain climate brought on by the pandemic.
"We're certainly watching impacts on the construction environment due to COVID-19. It's just very hard to predict what will happen next," he said.
Mount Vernon High School's Old Main building is slated for modernization — including a new roof and improvements to electrical, mechanical and security systems that preserve the character and look of the building — in 2022.
