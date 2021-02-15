High school sports in Skagit County will return to action Tuesday for the first time since March.
Area girls' soccer and volleyball teams will be in action Tuesday, while Wednesday will mark the start of the cross country and girls' swim seasons, and Saturday the start of football season.
This return of all of the traditional fall sports except boys' tennis comes after the four-county region in which Skagit County is a part advanced Thursday from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan.
While cross country and swimming were permitted to compete while their region was in Phase 1, the others had to wait until Phase 2.
This return to play includes the four county schools that compete in the Northwest Conference — Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Anacortes.
The county's three small schools — Concrete, La Conner and Mount Vernon Christian — will begin with traditional spring sports. Those schools have yet to announce their start dates.
The county's four Northwest Conference football teams will begin play on Saturday.
Mount Vernon will host Lynden at 1 p.m., Anacortes will host Bellingham at 6, Sedro-Woolley will host Squalicum at 7, and Burlington-Edison will play at Sehome at 7.
Rules regarding spectators are being set by individual schools.
