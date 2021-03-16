More spectators may attend high school sports starting Thursday, and Skagit Speedway will have fans back in the grandstands this spring after the latest updates to Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan.
Inslee announced last week the state on Monday will move to Phase 3 of his Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery plan. The plan allows for an increase of fans for high school sports, auto racing and various other outdoor spectator events.
The change in spectator limits go into effect Thursday, though specific schools and counties may still choose not to allow in as many fans as the new guidelines permit.
The plan allows outdoor facilities with seating up to 1,600 to have either 50% capacity or 400 individuals, whichever is fewer. And for facilities of more than 1,600 seating, 25% capacity.
For indoor facilities, the limits are up to 400 individuals or 50% capacity, whichever is less.
Previous capacity limits were 25% and 200 individuals.
Schools and fans must still abide by social-distancing guidelines and local rules.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association also announced the move to Phase 3 allows practice for all sports, including those designated "high-risk," beginning Monday. Tournaments are still not allowed.
Skagit Speedway owner Steve Beitler said he is excited to allow entrance to fans up to 25% of the 10,000-seat racetrack in Alger — a number he's confident will increase as the spring and summer go on.
"It's great news," Beitler said. "We've been working with the state for several months and intensely over the last few weeks. The biggest hurdle was deciding what percentage we could open up and make it work. We lobbied for at least 25% and that's what we got. ... as long as we can get to 50 to 75% by the first of July we'll be in good shape."
Beitler said more details will be forthcoming on safety regulations the track and fans will be expected to follow.
"Fans will have to work with us ... keep masks on when required, socially distance," he said. "As long as they do that we can let fans in the grandstands. I don't think it'll be a problem because fans want to see racing. We'll be diligent about following criteria."
Skagit Speedway hosted a season last summer, but wasn't permitted to allow fans.
Instead, it broadcast races by pay-per-view. Beitler said these broadcasts will continue in order to reach fans unable to visit the speedway for a season that will include the annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup (June 24-26) and a newly expanded three-day visit by the World of Outlaws (Sept. 3-5).
New, higher-paying races are being added for the sportsman sprints and modified divisions as well, he said.
