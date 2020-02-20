MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley College hosted 213 students from 13 local high schools Thursday during Try-A-Trade Day.
The students had the opportunity to learn about several trades and gain hands-on experience during group sessions in 12 college departments.
Departments open to the students included allied health, automotive, culinary arts, diesel technology, early childhood education, environmental conservation, health and fitness, human services, manufacturing, nursing, PRLEA/BLERA and welding.
The program is designed to give students exposure to career possibilities outside the typical four-year college route.
