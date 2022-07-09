...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt in the Northern
Inland Waters. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt at Admiralty
Inlet.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Highland Games and Celtic Festival returned to Mount Vernon on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
The festival, which began in 1995, celebrates Scottish and Irish culture through music, dance and athletic competitions.
Due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 during the planning stages for 2022, this year’s festival was shortened from a two-day event one day.
Crowds filled Edgewater Park to listen to bagpipe players and watch athletes compete in various Highland Games events.
Along with hearing the sounds of Celtic culture, visitors also had a chance to taste the flavors of said culture with whiskey tastings and meat pies available for purchase.
Lake Stevens resident Gabe Noyes was most excited to see the Highland Games portion and complimented the staff on their ability to show his daughters, Ellie and Abby, how to compete at the kids’ version of the games.
