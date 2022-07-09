MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Highland Games and Celtic Festival returned to Mount Vernon on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The festival, which began in 1995, celebrates Scottish and Irish culture through music, dance and athletic competitions.

Due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 during the planning stages for 2022, this year’s festival was shortened from a two-day event one day.

Crowds filled Edgewater Park to listen to bagpipe players and watch athletes compete in various Highland Games events.

Along with hearing the sounds of Celtic culture, visitors also had a chance to taste the flavors of said culture with whiskey tastings and meat pies available for purchase.

Lake Stevens resident Gabe Noyes was most excited to see the Highland Games portion and complimented the staff on their ability to show his daughters, Ellie and Abby, how to compete at the kids’ version of the games.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.