A stretch of Highway 20 between Concrete and Rockport remains closed to all non-emergency vehicles following a landslide late Saturday night at milepost 91.
"We hope to have the highway open early this week," said state Department of Transportation spokesman Joseph Calabro.
Geotechs evaluated the stability of the hillside early Monday from ground level as well as from above by way of drone.
"The geotechs determined there was not a significant risk of movement from above," said Calabro. "We will continue to have one lane open for emergency vehicles as we clean up the 50 to 60 yards of dirt, rock and several trees that covered the roadway and destroyed a large chunk of guardrail."
Because of other road closures in the area, the only available detour uses Highway 530 in Rockport, and takes travelers to Arlington and Darrington which adds significant time.
"Part of the reason for that detour is other county roads in the area are dealing with their own issues, such as a washout on Concrete/Sauk Valley Road," Calabro said.
He said crews are not only clearing the highway, but are cleaning out ditches bordering the highway.
"Those ditches protect the roadway, catching small rocks and debris and diverting rainwater from the roadway," Calabro said. "We have to get those cleaned out."
Once that is complete, the department will construct a dirt berm to further protect the highway.
Until the guardrail is installed, traffic barrels will be in place to warn drivers.
"When we begin installation (of the guardrail), drivers can expect intermittent alternating lane closures," Calabro said. "So they should be prepared for that and we ask they slow down."
