Highway 20 will be closed in both directions near Rockport at least through the weekend as crews assess damage caused by a recent landslide.
State Department of Transportation crews have been on site since the large slide occurred Wednesday night, and have determined the slope adjacent to the road is unstable, according to a news release.
Crews have yet to start clearing debris, and won't do so until they're confident the slope is stable, Department of Transportation spokesperson Jordan Longacre said.
He said the department is bringing in a geologist Friday afternoon for an inspection.
As of Friday morning, it is unclear when the highway will reopen, Longacre said.
With rain expected this weekend, crews are concerned with the possibility of another slide, according to the release.
A detour is diverting drivers to Rockport Cascade Road, the release states.
