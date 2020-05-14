Highway 20 over the North Cascades is open for travel.
The section of highway from Colonial Creek Campground on the west side of the North Cascades to Early Winters Campground on the east side was opened Tuesday after the roadway was cleared of snow.
Though the highway is open, the state Department of Transportation reminds travelers that because of the COVID-19 pandemic facilities and access off the highway are limited, and that North Cascades National Park is closed until further notice.
Annette Pits, executive director of the Cascade Loop Foundation and Cascade Loop Association, asks potential travelers to think about safety in light of COVID-19 along the entire 440-mile Cascade Loop.
"We're not asking people not to travel the Cascade Loop, we just need to stay close to home," she said. "We're just asking travelers planning to cross over the pass into the Methow Valley to hold off."
Work to clear the 47-mile stretch of highway began March 23, but was suspended three days later by state Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
Once a plan was in place to ensure the safety of workers, clearing resumed April 13.
The road is closed each winter because of avalanche danger. There are 27 avalanche chutes along the 47-mile stretch.
