Highway 20 remains closed in both directions near Rockport as crews continue to assess a landslide that blocked the road Wednesday night.
State Department of Transportation crews have been on site since the slide occurred.
Drivers will continue to be detoured around the site. The detour route between Rockport and Marblemount adds about four miles — or 10 minutes of travel time.
“Despite the closure, WSDOT crews have cleared a narrow bypass around the rock fall for emergency vehicle use during the daytime only,” Department of Transportation spokesperson Joseph Calabro said by email.
Geotechs monitoring the area have identified trees and rocks that could create future hazards, and small rocks continue to fall from the slide’s crest. Calabro said Department of Transportation records show no major previous landslide activity in the area.
“Additional geotech surveying is necessary at this point to determine the safest way to secure the hillside before any cleanup efforts can be made,” Calabro said. “Surveying takes time and we have to be mindful of safety considering continued rainfall. The highway will remain closed with the detour until further notice.”
