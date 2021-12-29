The state Department of Transportation plans to resume emergency road work Monday in Skagit County that is needed because of the November flooding.
Work will continue on damaged sections of Highway 20 in east Skagit County, according to a Wednesday news release.
The Department of Transportation asks that drivers in these areas practice good safety awareness and anticipate crews working alongside the highway.
Four sections of Highway 20 were damaged along a 14-mile stretch between mileposts 101 to 115. The damaged area starts about three miles east of the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 530 in Rockport.
Before taking a break for the holiday, contractor crews completed work at mileposts 101 and 110.
Beginning Monday, they will begins repairs at mileposts 113.9 and 115. At each location, repairs include replacing concrete barriers, guardrails, signs and fixing thousands of feet of shoulder that was damaged.
Drivers in this area should expect single-lane closures.
At milepost 113.7, crews completed exploratory drilling work just before the holiday weekend.
Now, according to the release, state geotechnical engineers will analyze the data from the core samples taken from beneath the roadway to help determine the best plan for repairs in this area.
At this site, traffic continues to alternate through one lane and will for the foreseeable future, according to the release.
Since the flooding, parts of the eastbound lane in this area have been slowly sliding downhill, according to an earlier news release.
Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation continues to work on a plan to repair the bridge fender system on the north side of the West Mount Vernon Bridge.
The fender system protects the bridge from being damaged by debris pushed downstream during flooding.
The state is working on a plan with tribal representatives, stakeholders and other agencies, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.