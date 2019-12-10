Highway 20 over the North Cascades will close for the winter at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The annual closure comes as snow fills avalanche chutes along a 37-mile stretch of the highway from Diablo to Mazama. The snow in the avalanche chutes makes travel in the area dangerous.
The Dec. 11 closure is the latest closure in a decade. Since the state Department of Transportation began keeping records in 1972, most closures have occurred in November.
The last December closure was Dec. 3, 2013, according to state records. The last December closure before that was Dec. 1, 2010.
Wednesday's closure is in response to National Weather Service forecasts suggesting significant mountain snow this week. The forecasts call for 30 or more inches of new snow on Mount Baker and other areas of the North Cascades at elevations above 3,500 feet.
The region is also forecast to see strong winds Wednesday night and possible thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. West Skagit County may see gusts up to 40 mph, which could cause power outages, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service's Seattle office.
The Northwest Avalanche Center reports that activity so far has been small events at elevations above 4,500 feet. The center plans to begin publishing daily avalanche forecasts Wednesday.
It's important for those accessing snowy areas — including the portion of Highway 20 closed to traffic — for recreation such as hiking and snowmobiling to check avalanche forecasts and be aware of hazardous conditions.
The Department of Transportation asks those recreating to use designated parking spaces near the closure gates so snowplow drivers can access and clear surrounding portions of the road.
As additional snow falls, the highway closure will be extended another 10 miles. That closure usually comes in January, according to the Department of Transportation.
The highway is reopened in the spring when conditions are deemed safe by the state agency and crews are able to clear ice and snow from the road. The opening typically comes between mid-April and mid-May.
