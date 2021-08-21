BURLINGTON — As the crowd watched the sky and listened intently, the dark shape of an aircraft appeared, the roar increasing as the plane came closer. As the plane passed at a high speed, onlookers had only a few seconds to capture an image with their cameras.
Several hundred showed up on Saturday to watch and photograph these dizzying flight demonstrations at the Heritage Flight Museum’s Fly Day, which featured aircraft ranging from World War II to the Vietnam War.
The event at Skagit Regional Airport had not been held since fall 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're just overjoyed to finally have a Fly Day again," said longtime museum volunteer Linda Codlin. "We at the museum enjoy it as much as the public does."
Guests also explored the museum's exhibits, dedicated to preserving military aircraft and honoring veterans.
The museum's founder and Apollo 8 astronaut Maj. Gen. William Anders was one of several pilots who participated in the flight demonstrations, as did his son and museum Executive Director Greg Anders.
Another one of Saturday's pilots was Vera Martinovich, who flew the B-25 bomber "Grumpy," a visiting plane from the Historic Flight Foundation in Spokane.
She said she enjoys sharing the history of aircraft, especially with children.
"I like inspiring kids to get into aviation," she said.
Attendees also got to hear from the aircraft's original pilots, such as Jim "Jink" Bender, a Vietnam War Air Force veteran who is featured at the museum. He flew an A-1 Skyraider in Southeast Asia, including 201 combat missions and 17 search and rescue missions.
He said the aircraft has a 2,700-horsepower engine and makes a sound unlike any other aircraft.
In an interview with the Skagit Valley Herald, Bender said events like Fly Day help connect people with history.
"I think it's very important for people to come out and try to get the truth of the events that occurred," he said.
The Heritage Flight Museum, which reopened to the public in late July, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Construction is underway on a new hangar that will allow the museum to expand. The addition will include a maintenance wing, an events center, and dedicated exhibit to William Anders' famous "Earthrise" photo from the Apollo 8 mission.
Another public Fly Day is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
