MOUNT VERNON — Holding signs that read “never again” in both English and Spanish and singing the national anthem of Israel, about 200 people marched through Mount Vernon on Saturday morning as part of an event to memorialize the six million Jews and others murdered during the Holocaust.
Members of two local Spanish-speaking churches — Templo Bethel and the Church of Jesus Christ — organized and participated in the march.
“We want to remind people to practice tolerance, not hate,” Israel Nevarez, a member of Templo Bethel, told the crowd during a ceremony in front of the Skagit County courthouse. “We don’t want to let that happen ever again. Not just to the Jewish people, but to anyone.”
He said this is the first year a march has been held in Mount Vernon, and is connected to a march organized each year by a Salinas, California, church. A sister church in Washington is also participating.
He said in advance of the march, some church members visited with those at a Bellingham synagogue Friday.
“We are part of Israel in a way, and we’re telling the world don’t let this happen again,” Feliciano Lopez, pastor at Templo Bethel, said through an interpreter.
Nevarez said he wants to host a larger march next year and encourage members of English-speaking churches to participate.
Monday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
