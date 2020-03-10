First responders, business owners and others may lack the communication strategies to best minimize conflict with the growing homeless population.
With this in mind, Community Action of Skagit County has invited Ryan Dowd of the Homeless Training Institute for a daylong training session on communicating effectively with the homeless.
The seminar, called Have a Heart for Community, is set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25 at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge.
“It is, first and foremost, (about) respect and compassion,” said Yuliya Rybalka, donor development manager with Community Action.
Those who attend will learn how best to approach the homeless, and how to effectively communicate with them, she said.
As an example, Joan Penney, director of development with Community Action, said many downtown Mount Vernon businesses deal with the homeless sleeping in their entryways. Asking them to leave, she said, often makes business owners and employees uncomfortable.
The seminar will give attendees a knowledge of how best to approach the homeless, and will educate them on the homeless support services they can refer the homeless to, Penney said.
When people are approached with hostility, Rybalka said, they react with hostility. But by emphasizing de-escalation and patience, she said Dowd’s strategies help avoid conflict.
Dowd is executive director of Hesed House, the second-largest homeless shelter in the country, and the author of The Librarian’s Guide to Homelessness.
Gregg Davidson, chair of the Community Action’s Community Development Committee, said the event is drawing interest beyond Skagit County. The State Patrol and several libraries in Snohomish County will take part, he said.
“What we’re trying to do is expand the circle of people and organizations that are committed,” he said.
Registration is $70 and includes lunch and training materials. Registration and more information are available at bit.ly/HAHCE.
