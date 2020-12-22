MOUNT VERNON — About 60 homeless men, women and children attended an outreach event Monday at Mount Vernon's Edgewater Park.
The event, coordinated by Skagit County, had nonprofits distributing tents, sleeping bags, cold-weather clothes and hygiene kits, while staff from Skagit Regional Health offered basic medical services.
"I knew there were going to be a lot of people just because we know the number of people homeless in the county is continuing to grow," said Sarah Hinman, Housing & Community Services division manager with Skagit County Public Health. "There are at least a couple hundred. There are over 50 on the waiting list for the motel/hotel voucher system."
Though the event was scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m., the homeless starting arriving at 11 a.m. Because the providers had set up early, most of the homeless were able to take advantage of the services by 1:30 p.m.
Hinman said about 40 tents were distributed along with 60 sleeping bags.
"Lots of shoes, clothing and toiletries were also given away," she said. "Plus, doctors talked to some folks and outreach workers made some connections with people in need."
One of the partners involved was Friendship House, and Executive Director Tina Tate was pleased with how the event went, saying more people attended than expected.
"We thought we'd see may 30 or 40 people," she said. "So we got quite a bit more. But we have quite a large population of homeless folks from Skagit County and a lot of them we see year after year in our programs. We know most of them pretty well."
Friendship House handed out sack lunches as well as clothing, socks, shoes and hats.
"You just don't see the homeless in the summer as much as you do in the winter," Tate said. "During the summer, they can camp down by the river. But they can't be down there now because it's rising. So they tend to come more into town, so they are a little more visible."
Hinman said this was the second of two such events in the past two months, adding the first was on a much smaller scale.
"We had a lot more volunteers involved this time," Hinman said. "I think we will probably do it again in the next few months."
