Skagit County is coordinating a homeless outreach event Monday in Mount Vernon, offering free food, supplies and health assessments.
Nonprofit partners will be distributing tents, sleeping bags, cold-weather clothes and hygiene kits, said Sarah Hinman, Housing & Community Services division manager with Skagit County Public Health.
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the stage in Edgewater Park.
Staff from Skagit Regional Health will also be there to offer basic medical services, she said.
