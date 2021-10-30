MOUNT VERNON — Two groups of homeless people were rescued from high waters after the Skagit River flooded on Friday.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department responded shortly after 7 a.m. on Friday to four people who had become trapped by flood waters, Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Harris said.
He said the four had been staying at a homeless encampment at Edgewater Park.
Harris said crews used an inflatable raft and a lift hovercraft to rescue the group. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office used a drone to help locate them.
Harris said the four people were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries.
He said police officers had warned in advance those at the homeless encampment of the rising waters, and the majority moved to higher ground. He estimates there had been about 50 people at the encampment.
Later Friday morning, Mount Vernon firefighters responded to a call for another water rescue a short distance upriver at Young's Bar beach.
Harris said two homeless people in a tent became trapped by high waters, though they were able to walk out on their own, Harris said. He said they declined transport to the hospital.
Mount Vernon-area dairy farmer Jason Vander Kooy said he called 911 on Friday morning after hearing cries for help while driving through the area.
He said he walked down to the river bank and saw a man and woman about 30 to 40 feet from the shore in water about 4 to 5 feet deep, and a tent floating in the water.
He said the two got warm blankets to dry off after they walked out of the water.
"It was non-eventful, but it could have been worse," Vander Kooy said on Saturday.
He said the number of homeless people encamping on river banks has been increasing recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.