As the general election approaches, Angie Homola and Greg Gilday will vie to replace the retiring Norma Smith in the state House of Representatives, District 10.
It will be the first new representative in that Position 1 seat since Smith was appointed in 2008 to represent the district, which includes Island County and portions of Snohomish and Skagit counties.
Homola, a Democrat, is a former Island County Commissioner who says her government experience during the Great Recession suits her to represent citizens during this difficult time.
Gilday, a Republican, says his business, legal and nonprofit experience enable him to make challenging choices.
Homola said the range of issues state legislators will face is vast; she knows which ones will be among her top priorities: living-wage jobs, homelessness, affordable housing and broadband access.
She said she has experience juggling tough priorities in her former role as a county commissioner in a tough time.
“I learned (during the recession) that we cannot fix our problems by knee-jerk reactions in the moment,” she said. “We need a sustainable revenue stream in Washington state that’s not the most regressive in the nation. It’s because we’re the most regressive it took Washington state three years longer to come out of recession. It hurts those with the least the most. We have to do better. Wealthy corporations need to pay their fair share.”
Homola has a master’s degree in environmental law and policy.
Gilday is an attorney and realtor, is president of a title and escrow company and has served on the boards of the Safe Harbor Free Clinic, Stanwood Camano Food Bank and the Stanwood Camano Rotary Club.
Gilday said he’s been unhappy with the lack of uniformity of rules permitting and barring certain business activity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Education is among his top priorities, he said.
“Education was going to be a priority for me, even before COVID,” he said. “I’m a proponent of charter schools ... we need to embrace them more. Under existing law, they can’t qualify for capital funding, and that puts them at disadvantage with public schools. (More support of charter schools) would bring up the level of schools across the board; it would raise the level of accountability for all schools.”
