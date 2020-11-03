Democratic candidate Angie Homola led Republican Greg Gilday in the first batch of election results released late Tuesday in the race for state House 10th Legislative District, Position 1.
Homola received 37,635 votes or 51% to Gilday's 35,872 or 49%.
The winner will represent a district that includes Island County and parts of Snohomish and Skagit counties, including parts of Mount Vernon.
Homola said Tuesday that while ballots remain to be counted, she was encouraged by the early returns.
"This is a battleground district ... We're probably sitting better than anticipated," she said.
The candidates are running to take the seat vacated by Norma Smith. The Republican from Clinton announced earlier this year she wouldn't seek another term.
Smith had defended the seat several times since she being appointed in 2008.
Homola emphasized her experience facing government budget challenges as an Island County commissioner, while Gilday pointed to his experience as a real estate agent, as well as his experience with charities and community service organizations.
"People are ready for honest government and for transparency that serves them. They want government in the hands of people and not special interests, and that's where my moral compass points me," Homola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.