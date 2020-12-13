As the potential sale of Hospice of the Northwest continues to spur debate, officials with the two hospital districts that own it say the sale is still being considered.
Skagit Regional Health CEO Brian Ivie and board President Julie Blazek said Thursday the boards of Skagit Regional Health and United General District 304 are gathering information about Bristol Hospice, and considering what a sale may mean for regional end-of-life provider Hospice of the Northwest.
“We’re not at the decision-making process yet. We continue with information sharing and due diligence,” Ivie said.
Blazek said Skagit Regional Health board members have appreciated the public input on the potential sale, which was proposed by Bristol Hospice, a for-profit company, more than a year ago. She said many of those who have commented have voiced concerns similar to those of the board members themselves.
“It’s helped reinforce that and open up thoughts we hadn’t considered ... Nobody wants to see the services go away, be reduced or be lessened in any way. We want to make sure things stay the same or get better,” she said.
Hospice of the Northwest has operated since 1989 and serves Skagit, Snohomish, Island and San Juan counties. For a sale to go through, a majority of each board would need to agree to sell.
Ivie said there’s no deadline or specific timeline for a decision to be reached.
United General District 304 Superintendent Ted Brockmann said, “There are many factors being considered ... quality of care, how this could impact staff and volunteers, how this could impact the (Hospice of the Northwest Foundation), community support, and how the services can continue to grow and thrive and expand into the future. Those are the main things being looked at.”
Aside from Blazek, the other six Skagit Regional Health commissioners either declined comment or didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. Commissioner Bruce Lisser referred questions to Blazek, saying she spoke for the board.
Of two United General District 304 commissioners contacted, one referred questions to Brockmann and a second did not return a message.
In response to a public records request, Skagit Regional Health provided a copy of an undated nondisclosure agreement signed by representatives of the two hospital districts and Bristol Hospice.
Bristol Hospice CEO Hyrum Kirton said the Salt Lake City-based company, which operates 35 hospice facilities, is looking to make Hospice of the Northwest its first in Washington.
“We’d like to expand our footprint into Washington,” he said.
Kirton said Bristol would operate Hospice of the Northwest in the same counties it does now.
“We wouldn’t anticipate changing any of the programs that are used by the community, we’d just supplement,” he said. “One key benefit we think we bring is we have 4,100 patients across 35 locations. We see a lot of patients and we have a lot of experts. They’d have access to that network.”
Bristol Hospice was formed in 2006 and purchased by Webster Equity Partners, a private equity firm, in 2017. Since then, it has purchased nine hospice providers.
Its most recent purchase was of Remita Health, a deal that included six hospices in California, Nevada and Arizona. That sale, which was announced in September, was the third this year by Bristol Hospice.
The potential sale of Hospice of the Northwest has sparked opposition.
The hospice’s supporters have {span}raised doubts about whether the hospice’s high level of care would continue if it’s sold. They have done so {/span}at hospital district board meetings and through 21 letters to the editor published in the Skagit Valley Herald.
A website opposing the sale has been created and an online petition opposing the hospice’s sale had about 3,300 signatures as of Friday morning.
Last month, five commissioners of San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 sent a letter to Skagit Regional Health opposing the sale.
The commissioners expressed concerns that if the sale went through San Juan County residents would have fewer nursing, therapy and social worker visits, and that there would be a reduction in overall services.
“It’s building steam,” said Diane Studley, a hospice supporter and donor to the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation who opposes the potential sale.
“It’s community-owned. To me, that’s important. That’s why you have a public health district. The public owns the district, the district owns hospice. You have a direct community link.”
Last week, the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation approved $501,003 in funding for the hospice. Funds will go to a variety of programs including community bereavement, integrative therapies such as music and aromatherapy, and specific services for veterans.
The foundation is a separate entity from the hospice and would not be part of a potential sale.
Wendy Coates, the foundation’s executive director, said no matter who owns the hospice, the foundation’s focus on patients and the community won’t change.
“Our role enhancing care at the end of life will not change,” she said.
