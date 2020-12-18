The two local hospital districts that co-own Hospice of the Northwest voted Friday morning to end talks that would have potentially sold the hospice to privately-owned Bristol Hospice.
The boards of the two public hospital districts — Skagit Regional Health and United General 304 — would each have been required to approve such a sale.
United General 304 commissioners voted unanimously in a special meeting to end talks. Skagit Regional Health voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled meeting.
The potential sale of the hospice, which would change ownership from public hospital districts to a private company, has brought about controversy, sparking letters to the editor at the Skagit Valley Herald and other newspapers, a website devoted to opposing the sale, and comments at hospital district board meetings.
Representatives for both boards said Bristol Hospice, which owns 35 facilities across numerous states, made an unsolicited offer for Hospice of the Northwest.
At Friday morning's meeting, United General 304 Commissioner Tina Tate said, "This process is what due diligence looks like. We looked at all angles and came up with a decision. I think this process was a good one. There were a lot of things we learned and it's given us a lot of areas for growth."
Skagit Regional Health Commissioner Bruce Miller said the process was educational.
"I've garnered a much better appreciation for the hospice ... (the process) educated me on something I wasn't that aware of," he said.
