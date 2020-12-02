Severe cases of COVID-19 are placing additional strain on Skagit County hospitals, but health care leaders say their facilities have the capacity to care for an even greater surge in patients.
Over the past 30 days, 37 county residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19, rivaling the spike seen in the early days of the pandemic, according to county data.
As of Tuesday, 15 people were being treated for COVID-19 at Skagit Valley Hospital, which is operated by Skagit Regional Health. That number has been between 15 and 22 over the past 10 days, a marked increase since October when the hospital was treating just a handful, Dr. Connie Davis, chief medical officer, said.
Skagit Regional Health is able to meet the need as it stands now, and is prepared to scale up as the spike continues, as Davis expects it will.
"We're ready to take on as much as we can physically take," she said.
The hospital is licensed for 137 beds.
Davis said the hospital has about 30 days of personal protective equipment on hand — meeting its standard for PPE supply — and has 24 ventilators available.
Island Hospital in Anacortes treated eight COVID-19 patients in November, and currently is treating two COVID-19 patients, according to CEO Charles Hall, while PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley has no COVID-19 patients.
Island Hospital has 43 beds, and about 20% of them are reserved for COVID-19 patients at any given time. If need rises beyond that, Hall said the hospital can cancel other procedures in order to devote as many beds as needed for COVID-19 patients.
The concern then, Hall said, would be in having enough staff to take care of this number of patients.
PeaceHealth United General has established a four-bed area for COVID-19 patients, and has restricted its visitation policy to avoid having the virus come in, according to PeaceHealth spokesperson Deanna Ellefson.
Davis said the surge is progressing as staff had expected.
Statistically, hospitalizations tend to increase about two weeks after a rise in documented cases of COVID-19. Considering the county is under a sustained increase, Davis said she expects the need for hospital beds will continue to rise alongside the rise in cases.
With staff weariness a concern that grows with the number of COVID patients, Davis said Skagit Regional Health is cycling employees through COVID-19 treatment areas as needed.
Wearing masks and other PPE outside of the rooms of COVID-19 patients is being enforced more strictly, and Skagit Regional Health has once again restricted its visitation policy to limit the chances of the virus being brought in from the outside, she added.
Among Skagit Regional Health's 2,671 employees, 50 have tested positive from the beginning of the pandemic to early November, according to data requested by the Skagit Valley Herald.
Island Hospital recorded six health care workers testing positive in the same time period, and that two patients contracted the virus after contact with an infected employee.
Three employees tested positive for COVID-19 at United General, and no patients have been linked to those cases, according to Ellefson.
