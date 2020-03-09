UPDATES with Skagit Valley College cancelling all Tuesday classes.
As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continued to spread, there were still no cases reported in Skagit County as of Monday, though a case in nearby Stanwood was confirmed Sunday night.
Local county officials, health care providers and school districts are taking preventative measures to help stave off the virus and are making plans for any confirmed cases.
As of Monday morning, tests for COVID-19 had been done on 28 Skagit County residents, 17 of which have come back negative, according to Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager with Skagit County Public Health.
She said the county is awaiting results from the remaining 11 tests.
Meanwhile, area hospitals, schools and emergency officials have been gearing up, with help from county and city leaders following the guidance of the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Skagit Valley College sent out an alert late Monday night that classes at all sites were being cancelled Tuesday as a precaution against COVID-19.
In preparation for a potential uptick in emergency room patients, Skagit Valley Hospital staff put up a tent outside the hospital to use as extra space last week. Island Hospital in Anacortes also erected outdoor tents on Monday. They may not be used immediately, but could soon be used for triage and initial assessment of patients who have symptoms that could indicate COVID-19. At PeaceHealth hospitals, including PeaceHealth United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, visitor access has been limited to help avoid spread of the virus.
For school districts, combating the spread of the virus includes additional cleaning, canceling field trips and rethinking lunch time.
“We really started paying attention and thinking about plans a couple weeks back,” Mount Vernon School District Assistant Superintendent Bill Nutting said. “We continue to track information from County Public Health as well as the State of Washington.”
Precautions are recommended as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb. The virus has been reported in 35 states, according to the CDC. About one-third of all cases reported in the U.S. have been in Washington.
In the state, for the 24 hours between midnight Sunday and midnight Monday, an additional 44 cases and three deaths were reported. The new case in Stanwood involved a resident at an assisted living facility who was taken to a hospital Friday and confirmed positive with COVID-19 on Sunday night. The facility has since been closed to the public, and protocols are in place to help protect staff and residents.
At Skagit County schools, custodial staff were ramping up the cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Our custodial team should all be wearing superhero capes right now,” La Conner School District Superintendent Whitney Meissner said. “They did a deep clean of all of our facilities, including our school buses.”
In Mount Vernon, when school bus drivers return from their morning runs, the buses are disinfected before being sent out in the afternoon, Nutting said.
In the Burlington-Edison district, cleanings are happening daily, said Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Communications Todd Setterlund.
“We’re taking the precautions that we can,” he said. “We’re really stressing the recommendations from the health department as far as hand washing and staying home if you’re sick and just really listening to your body.”
In Sedro-Woolley, the district has gone to more frequent electrostatic cleanings, which involves using a disinfecting spray with charged particles that aggressively adhere to surfaces and objects.
“We’re just trying to protect the best we can,” said Ken Franks, the district’s maintenance, grounds and custodial manager. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of it.”
The district is cleaning every building, including field houses, at least twice a week, he said.
“We go around the clock,” Franks said.
It has also increased the potency of the cleaner used, he said.
Other districts are also increasing their cleaning with such equipment.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can in the evening with our cleaning crews to stay ahead,” said Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett. “They’re trying to hit as many classrooms as they can, and then rotate.”
The Sedro-Woolley and Mount Vernon school districts have changed some of their cafeteria procedures to help prevent the spread of germs.
That includes removing the fresh produce bars from the elementary schools and instead offering whole fruit or vegetables in single servings, having condiments served in individual packets or having only staff members or student helpers administer condiments, and using either individually wrapped utensils or having staff hand utensils to students.
The Mount Vernon district has hired extra staff to help disinfect areas such as door handles, desks and phones, Nutting said.
School officials say field trips are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re trying to cut down as much as we can on sending our kids to places where there’s lots of people,” Barrett said.
The Skagit Special Olympics has suspended all practices and activities until further notice.
“This is a temporary, proactive measure with expectations that we will resume Special Olympics activities once we have a handle on this community-wide health issue,” said a Sunday news release announcing the suspension of activities.
The Concrete and La Conner school districts have canceled their middle school sports.
The La Conner School Board held an emergency meeting Saturday to discuss policy, including what would happen should a case be confirmed in the district.
“If there’s a confirmed case, it’s very likely we would close,” Meissner said.
As of now, neither Skagit County Public Health nor the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction have recommended closing any Skagit County schools.
Should Skagit County schools close they are unlikely to move to an online model.
The problem, local officials say, comes down to access and equity. Not all schools can guarantee all students have access to the internet outside of their classrooms.
“There’s no way for us (Concrete) to facilitate that happening,” Barrett said.
If schools close, especially for an extended period, the districts will apply to have those days waived, meaning students would not lose credit.
On Tuesday, the Skagit County Board of Health and Skagit County Board of Commissioners plans to consider passing an emergency declaration.
Jennifer Johnson, director of county Public Health, said the declaration frees up resources and opens the county up to reimbursement for dollars spent tackling the virus.
