The Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Wednesday residential fire in the 13000 block of Ring Lane northeast of La Conner.
Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Anderson said Skagit County Fire District 13 responded to a fire in the laundry room of the home. The fire was confined primarily to a laundry basket with towels.
Anderson said the homeowner called 911 about 4 p.m. to report that upon arriving home he found it filled with smoke and alarms sounding.
The homeowner used a fire extinguisher on the laundry basket and removed a dog and its puppies from the home.
“This fire would have been much worse if the homeowner had not returned when he did,” Anderson said.
Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire and ventilate the home.
