MOUNT VERNON — The Housing Authority of Skagit County held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday morning for an apartment complex that will serve low-income farmworkers, military veterans and those with disabilities.
The five-building Mount Vernon Family Housing project is being built on a 4.5-acre site on East College Way that was once home to a nursery.
“I’ve been working on this project for about five years,” Housing Authority of Skagit County Executive Director Melanie Corey said.
The housing authority acquired the property, and was able to get it rezoned by the city of Mount Vernon, Corey said.
After an environmental cleanup, it received funding from several federal, state, county and private sources to begin construction.
Once construction is finished there will be 51 one- to three-bedroom units. Thirty-eight will be reserved for farmworker families, eight for homeless veterans, four for individuals with disabilities and one for a full-time employee, Corey said said.
Dawson Construction is working on the buildings now, and Corey said the company expects to finish in late 2022 to early 2023.
To qualify for a unit, household income must be at least 30% less than the median income in Mount Vernon and at least one member of the household must be either a farmworker, a veteran or an individual with a disability.
Half of the units will be reserved for households that are 50% below the median income and the other half will be reserved for households that are 30% below the average, according to the Housing Authority of Skagit County.
There will be an office space residents can use, a community room and a services coordinator who can help residents access jobs and other resources.
On a clear day, residents will be able to see Mount Baker from the apartments, Corey said.
