Jenifer Howson 01

Skagit County District Court Commissioner Jenifer Howson speaks to a participant of Community Court on Oct. 20 in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County District Court Commissioner Jenifer Howson likely will be taking on the role of district court judge.

According to a news release from the county, commissioners Lisa Janicki and Ron Wesen recommended Tuesday that Howson be appointed a Skagit County District Court judge.

Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt, who will be replaced on the commission by Peter Browning, abstained from the vote. 

Howson was one of two applicants to replace District Court Judge Tom Verge, who ran unopposed to fill a seat on the Superior Court bench being vacated by a retiring Dave Needy.

After her expected Jan. 12 appointment, Howson will have to run for election in November 2021 if she wishes to keep the seat. 

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

