MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County District Court Commissioner Jenifer Howson likely will be taking on the role of district court judge.
According to a news release from the county, commissioners Lisa Janicki and Ron Wesen recommended Tuesday that Howson be appointed a Skagit County District Court judge.
Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt, who will be replaced on the commission by Peter Browning, abstained from the vote.
Howson was one of two applicants to replace District Court Judge Tom Verge, who ran unopposed to fill a seat on the Superior Court bench being vacated by a retiring Dave Needy.
After her expected Jan. 12 appointment, Howson will have to run for election in November 2021 if she wishes to keep the seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.