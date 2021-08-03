Candidates Mahlon Hull and Rebecca Skrinde are leading in the race for a seat on the Port of Skagit Board of Commissioners, after initial primary election results were released Tuesday evening.
Hull, a former Air Force pilot and Boeing engineer, leads with 899 votes, or about 30% of the ballots counted. He was not available for comment Tuesday.
Skrinde, executive director of the Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley, sits in second, with 708 votes or about 24% of the total.
However, the race appears to be tight. Third-place candidate Terry Sapp trails Skrinde by only 34 votes, and Griffin Berger, in fourth, is behind by 35.
About 2,000 ballots remain to be counted countywide. An updated ballot count is expected Thursday at 4:30 p.m., according to the county elections website.
County Elections Department staff will continue to tally ballots until certification, which is scheduled for Aug. 17. The two candidates with the most votes will then advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
This Port of Skagit commissioner seat is currently held by Bill Shuler, who is not running for re-election. He has held the seat since 2010.
In his campaign, Hull said his diverse résumé would equip him with the creativity and leadership skills needed to help the port achieve its goals.
He highlighted his relationship with business owners in east Skagit County, saying he knows them and knows what kind of support they need to succeed.
Skrinde said Tuesday night she was excited with the voters’ response to her campaign, but added that it’s far too early to celebrate.
“It would only take 35 (votes) to change this whole thing,” she said.
Skrinde ran her campaign saying she would work to bring stakeholders in business, government and the community together to help the port Board of Commissioners make well-informed decisions.
“I think that’s what they want, people who listen to the experts … and talk to the community,” she said.
