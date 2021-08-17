MARBLEMOUNT — Human remains, likely those of a hiker missing for nearly two years, have been recovered near the Hidden Lake area in the North Cascades east of Marblemount.
A group of hikers who had been searching on and off for 28-year-old Rachel Lakoduk located the remains and informed the Skagit County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
Lakoduk, of Moses Lake, went missing in the area in October 2019, Clark said.
The remains were found in a drainage in steep terrain, Clark said. Gear matching what Lakoduk reportedly had with her was also found.
A Skagit County search and rescue crew and deputies retrieved the remains, which were turned over to the Skagit County Coroner's Office for identification.
