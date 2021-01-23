The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for animals and the organizations that care for them.
Now one of those organizations has gotten a boost with a $25,000 grant from the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the grant will fund much-needed upgrades to its facilities, as well as provide for important medical care to the dogs and cats in its care. The organization's executive director, Janine Ceja, called the grant "tremendous."
"It helps us go ahead and meet the needs not only of the structure, but the animals," she said. "It's very challenging to acquire veterinarian services, especially right now ... Because of the pandemic a lot of animals that are in medical need, that can take such a toll on expenses."
Ceja said she believes the grant is the first the Humane Society of Skagit Valley has received from the Swinomish tribe.
In addition to the portion that will be used for the direct care of animals, funds will be used for repairs and upgrades to the shelter on Kelleher Road north of Burlington.
That work, which has already begun, is expected to include new gutters, repairs to the roof and interior walls, and painting to the outside. There will also be upgrades such as updated phones and computers.
The main shelter building is 14 years ago and is starting to show its age, Ceja said. It has sustained water damage from heavy rainfall.
"We've had structural damage. We've already started fixing that ... Those are things we can address immediately," she said.
Through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter has helped care for animals from overtaxed shelters in areas such as Eastern Washington and the Olympia area.
Founded in 1974, the Humane Society of Skagit Valley cares for abandoned, unwanted and abused animals. About 2,500 animals come through its facility each year.
The grant funds were awarded from the Swinomish tribe's community impact funds, which are used to guide donations via competitive process to community recipients in arts and culture, education and youth services, health care and other local needs.
