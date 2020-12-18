The Humane Society of Skagit Valley got a boost from American Humane, a national animal welfare organization that’s more than a century old.
The Humane Society received a $1,000 grant that will go toward pet food and medical care as it weathers the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds come from American Humane’s Feed the Hungry program.
Janine Ceja, executive director of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, said the organization is remaining dedicated to its mission even with challenges posed by the pandemic — to animals as well as their owners.
“We have amazing groups around us that are still active. Our shelter, while things are difficult, we’re meeting challenges,” Ceja said.
In operation since 1974, the Humane Society of Skagit Valley is a shelter that offers a low income pet food bank, a low income spay and neuter clinic and other services. It processes about 2,000 adoptions during a typical year.
American Humane is a nationwide animal welfare organization founded in 1877. It started its Feed the Hungry fund-raising campaign in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
