During single-digit temperatures that came on the heels of weekend snow, hundreds throughout Skagit County are without electricity.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, Puget Sound Energy had reports of 943 customers in the county without power, most of whom reportedly lost electricity Sunday evening.
The Sedro-Woolley area was the hardest hit, with 436 customers reportedly without power, followed by 232 customers impacted by outages in the Marblemount area and 151 in La Conner. More were impacted in Anacortes, Burlington and the Bow area.
Most outages remain under investigation with no estimate for when power will be restored.
"Cold temperatures, deep snow, icy conditions, road closures and other access issues are affecting our restoration efforts for some customers in hard-hit Skagit and Whatcom counties," an emergency statement on the PSE website states.
Temperatures overnight dipped as low as 2 degrees in areas of Skagit County, according to National Weather Service data.
Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing into mid-week.
"Extremely cold temperatures are expected ... It will remain unseasonably cold with highs generally in the mid 20s to mid 30s," the service said in a special weather statement.
During the extreme cold, extra layers should be worn outdoors to avoid frostbite and hypothermia, according to the weather service. Animals should be protected outdoors and care taken to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.