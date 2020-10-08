Some of the state's most popular hunting seasons are either underway or will soon be underway, with hunters taking to the field for deer, elk, ducks, geese and other game birds.
Meanwhile, anglers are catching salmon in areas of Puget Sound, fish in freshwater are biting and razor clam digs are tentatively scheduled for this month on the coast.
Local waters open to sport crabbing include marine areas 6 (eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca), 7 (San Juan Islands) and 9 (Admiralty Inlet).
In each open area, crabbing is allowed seven days a week through Dec. 31.
For marine areas 8-1 (Deception Pass) and 8-2 (Port Susan/Everett), preliminary crab harvest assessments indicate much of the available quota has already been taken. Now that summer Catch Record Card reporting has closed — and numbers are being tallied — these two areas could be reconsidered for a winter season.
The Cascade River is open Thursdays through Sundays)through Nov. 30 for coho fishing with a daily limit of four fish.
In lowland lakes, fish that have been growing all summer will become more active as temperatures drop. In the case of Sixteen Lake, it's better to get out sooner rather than later because it closes Oct. 31.
October is prime time for hunting, with statewide seasons opening for deer and elk as well as ducks and geese.
While the early muzzleloader elk season ends Friday, the popular modern firearm season for black-tailed deer opens Oct. 17.
The fall black bear season runs through Nov. 15 and the early cougar-hunting season runs through Dec. 31.
General hunting seasons for ducks, geese, coots, and snipe gets underway Oct. 17, and with the exception of a short break continues through Jan. 31.
General seasons for California quail, partridge and northern bobwhite are underway while pheasant hunting for all ages begins Oct. 24.
