MOUNT VERNON — Northbound Interstate 5 at Anderson Road was shut down for several hours early Tuesday morning as the State Patrol investigated an incident in which a pedestrian was killed.
Troopers were called about 2:15 a.m. after a person, who had apparently been laying in the roadway, was struck several times, said trooper Heather Axtman.
The highway was shut down for several hours for the investigation, she said. It reopened at 6:40 a.m.
