Interstate 5 is reopen after being closed for several hours while crews inspected the Trooper Sean M. O'Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge after it was struck by a semi-truck Wednesday morning.
The tanker truck was carrying hazardous material when it struck the bridge over the Skagit River about 4 a.m., State Patrol trooper Heather Axtman said.
The truck struck a barrier on the bridge hard enough to break its front axle, but its load was not jeopardized, Axtman said.
Crews from Olympia had to inspect the bridge before it could reopen, which happened about 11 a.m.
Safety is of particular concern on this bridge.
A section of the bridge collapsed on May 23, 2013, after truck struck an overhead support. Vehicles fell into the water, but there were no deaths.
The impact to the region continued until the section was replaced that September.
The bridge is key for the entire region because it is part of the main arterial connecting Alaska and Canada to the U.S. West Coast and Mexico.
After it was rebuilt, the bridge was renamed the Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge to honor a trooper who was killed while working to reroute traffic due to the collapse.
