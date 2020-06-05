MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School District is working to incorporate conversations about race, equity and social justice into its curriculum after an incident this week resulted in one of its students receiving harassing and threatening comments on social media.
“This incident was a flash point,” Mount Vernon High School Principal Terri Wattawa said. “But I think it speaks to larger conversations high schools around the country are having about civil discourse and how to disagree without pitting one against the other.”
Earlier in the week, Associated Student Body President Renad Alsilimy posted on a personal social media account her feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and how she felt her friends could support social justice issues.
She also discussed her feelings of how police officers are racist and are part of a system of racism embedded in the country, Wattawa said.
While Alsilimy apparently thought parts of the conversation were private between her and another person, the conversation was shared with other students, including one whose father works in law enforcement, Wattawa said.
After speaking with that student, Alsilimy pulled back on her statements about law enforcement, saying it wasn’t fair to paint them all with the same brush, Wattawa said.
Soon, another social media account calling for Alsilimy’s impeachment — student body president is an elected position — appeared, as did sexist, racist and Islamaphobic comments against Alsilimy, who is Muslim, Wattawa said.
“It was cyber bullying,” Wattawa said. “It was pretty graphic.”
The Mount Vernon Police Department was called to investigate, Wattawa said.
The department’s investigation determined that those who created the account calling for Alsilimy’s impeachment were not Mount Vernon High School students, but that some Mount Vernon High School students had made derogatory comments, Wattawa said.
The incident comes at the end of a school year that began with hate speech being written on the school’s football field, she said.
Both incidents speak to a larger issue about a lack of understanding about civil discourse, Wattawa said.
“We have shied away from (teaching) that as an educational institution for so long,” she said. “We haven’t taught kids how to have civil discourse. We haven’t taught them how to separate a political opinion from a person.”
That will change next school year, she said, as the high school is looking at policy and curriculum changes.
It’s a commitment that was echoed by the school district’s administration at a Wednesday evening school board meeting.
“We could process this for months, but the fact is, we need to act yesterday,” Superintendent Carl Bruner said during the meeting. “We don’t have time. We have to get on it.”
The district has spent the past three years working on a racial equity policy that has recently been adopted by the school board.
That work, Bruner said, has focused on the adults in the system.
“Has that changed the hearts and minds of all 450 teachers? No. Has it changed the hearts and minds of all of our 400-plus classified employees? No. But I think we’ve made some progress there,” he said. “But the thing that we’ve missed and the thing that we can no longer afford to ignore is bringing students into that discussion.”
Alsilimy, who is a student representative on the school board, spoke about the experience at the Wednesday meeting, saying she felt the district needed to do more than sending two letters — one from Wattawa and one from Bruner — to the community addressing the issue.
“This experience has now become one of the worst and most traumatic experiences of my life,” she said. “Every action this district has taken in this situation has been tone deaf, negligible and victim shaming.”
Alsilimy said this was not the first time she has experienced racism in school, and demanded the district take action against the students who participated in the derogatory comments.
“The words used were hateful, racially-charged slurs and what seems to be the token phrase that I am a terrorist,” she said during the Wednesday meeting. “The students who believe it is OK to call me the n-word and a terrorist are products of your schools.”
One of the issues Alsilimy has with how the district responded was that a police officer — albeit the high school’s resource officer — was sent to her house.
“I understand how sending a police officer was done out of concern for my safety,” she said during the meeting. “However the action was clearly done without any understanding of the situation. I had spoken out against police officers and yet the system that you are in charge of allowed a police officer to abuse his power and come to my home without my or my parents’ permission.”
After the Wednesday school board meeting, the police department was made aware of Alsilimy’s concerns by the school district, Police Chief Chris Cammock said.
“The issue, moving forward, is being more properly addressed within the school district’s plans, policies and practices,” he said.
Bruner did not place blame on the police department for its response, but instead said that in this racially-charged environment the district could have involved the department differently.
“That’s on us,” Bruner said.
The school district will conduct a further investigation into the incident as a whole, School Board President Larry Otos said.
“We do not condone that behavior (against Alsilimy) at all,” Otos said.
During the Wednesday meeting, the school board directed Bruner to find ways to include students in the conversations around race and equity.
At the next board meeting, Bruner, who is retiring at the end of June, said he would present a plan.
“We’re going to have one bite at the apple, and if we mess up and make things worse, everybody loses,” he said during the meeting. “It’s going to take more than one assembly. It’s going to take work all year long and we need to commit to it year after year after year.”
