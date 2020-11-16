Skagit County residents seeking COVID-19 tests overloaded clinics Monday after the county's drive-thru testing site closed temporarily to relocate.
County spokesperson Laura Han said the three acute respiratory clinics run by local hospitals are inundated with those seeking tests, and the county requests those without symptoms to wait until the new testing site reopens Wednesday.
"Our message is, if you're asymptomatic, stay home," Han said.
The new testing site is set to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Skagit County Fairgrounds, she said. Those seeking tests will enter through the south gate at 501 Taylor St. in Mount Vernon.
The county documented 49 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, once again setting a record for the highest single-day increase.
This record has been broken repeatedly in recent weeks, according to county data, amid a surge in new cases in the county, statewide and nationally.
Gov. Jay Inslee reacted with new restrictions Sunday, prohibiting indoor gatherings with those outside one's household, closing gyms, theaters and museums, and banning indoor dining at least until Dec. 14.
“Today, Sunday, November 15, 2020, is the most dangerous public health day in the last 100 years of our state’s history," he said during a news conference Sunday, adding if the spread of the virus continues at this rate it will "assuredly result in grossly overburdened hospitals and morgues."
