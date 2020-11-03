State Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, is leading in the race for state House seat Position 2 representing the 39th Legislative District, as of the first ballot count released Tuesday.
She received 38,136 votes compared to challenger Ryan Johnson's 24,242, for 61% of the votes overall. In Skagit County specifically, Eslick held 1,076 more votes than Johnson.
"I'm thrilled. It's the most I've ever won in all of my elections. I'm just thrilled to have over 60%," Eslick said. "Our citizens of the 39th district have really pulled through for me and I really appreciate all those votes."
The district includes eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties and northeastern King County.
Eslick, 70, has said she believes protecting public safety is a critical issue for the state and that she will bring her years of experience in local and state office to the coming term if she secures re-election.
She was appointed to the position in 2017 and was elected in 2018. Before that she served nine years as mayor of Sultan and six years on the Sultan City Council.
