In the race to serve a two-year term as a state representative for the 39th Legislative District, incumbent Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, is likely to face off in November against Democratic challenger Ryan Johnson.
When initial primary election results were released Tuesday night, Eslick, who was first elected to the position in 2018, leads the race with about 47% of the vote — about 10,766 votes.
Eslick did not return a call from the Skagit Valley Herald as of press time.
Johnson of Arlington garnered 37.5% of the vote — about 8,644 votes.
“Of course I would have liked to have been over 50%," Johnson said. "But the fact that no one is over 50% does give me hope.”
Republican challenger Sandy Mesenbrink earned about 16% of the vote — about 3,609 votes.
The 39th Legislative District consists of eastern Skagit and Snohomish counties and northeast King County.
