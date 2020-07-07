The race for the House District 10, Position 2 seat will involve a couple of contenders looking to unseat incumbent Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor.
Paul will be challenged by Bill Bruch, R-La Conner, and Taylor Zimmerman, Progressive-Conway.
Completing his first term in the position, Paul is an administrator and professor at Skagit Valley College and, when in Olympia, is vice chair on the House Education Committee and serves on the College and Workforce Development Committee as well as the Transportation Committee.
Bruch, a property manager, has held numerous elected offices and is currently the Skagit County Republican Party chairman.
Zimmerman is a clinical trials professional.
The COVID-19 pandemic will be a major point of emphasis in this year’s race, joining regular hot-button topics such as the environment and education.
Paul said that fighting COVID-19 and addressing the pandemic’s impact on families and the economy is the biggest issue facing the state.
“I will continue my work with health officials, community leaders and local elected officials to implement common-sense public health measures that help keep our families, schools, and communities safe,” Paul said. “We need to make sure that efforts to rebuild the economy are focused on our Main Streets and not Wall Street.”
He said the state must ensure that the most vulnerable community members are “protected from draconian budget cuts.”
In an attempt to ease the pandemic’s pain, Bruch said he’ll vote for tax breaks, incentives and reductions for individuals as well as businesses.
“I will work for a more efficient government to make sure tax dollars are not wasted,” he said.
Bruch noted that billions of dollars have been lost to the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 crisis and the ramifications of the estimated $8- to $10-billion loss in tax revenue, coupled with tax increases on businesses that the Democrat majority Legislature has imposed over the last two sessions will have terrible lasting effects on our business community and our local economy,” Bruch said.
Zimmerman said overpopulation within the district is one issue he will be focused on, besides ideological divisiveness and battling with politicians who are at the mercy of special interests.
“This (overpopulation within the district) is not something we can just pretend won’t exist in the coming decade,” he said. “This will have dire effects on our communities, farmland, waterways, wildlife, air quality and quality of life. This is one of many issues, but this is something I want to address so that we may be proactive to it.”
First and foremost, people need to realize how special farmland, waterways and mountains are in the area and take steps to ensure those areas are protected, he said.
“I have seen what urban sprawl does, and it is not pretty,” Zimmerman said. “I think we can all agree we would rather not see this area turn into a Seattle suburb.”
He acknowledged that he doesn’t have all the answers.
“This would be an open collaboration and team effort from everyone to find a pragmatic approach with sensible solutions.” Zimmerman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.