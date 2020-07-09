In the race to serve the next two-year term as a state representative for the 39th Legislative District, Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, faces competition.
Ryan Johnson, a Democrat, and Sandy Mesenbrink, a Republican, are both challenging Eslick for the job.
Eslick, who was elected in 2018 to her first term in the position after serving nine years as mayor of her home town of Sultan according to her website, did not respond to requests from the Skagit Valley Herald for more information about her current campaign.
Johnson is a truck driver from Arlington who said although running as a Democrat, he is not beholden to a political base and isn’t interested in becoming a career politician. He wants to serve as a voice for the community while the state struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know what it is like to worry about bills, day care costs, health care costs, losing a job, and the daily worries we have as working people,” he said in a written statement provided to the Skagit Valley Herald. “I know what it’s like to feel ignored by both parties. As a legislator, I want to change this.”
Mesembrink, a bookkeeper from rural Snohomish County, said she believed the state budget is “bloated,” and she has the skills to identify budget cuts that would benefit taxpayers.
“The habitual answer for the establishment is to make token cuts to the budgets, then insist that there is no other solution for the balance of the shortfalls than to raise taxes,” she said in a statement provided to the Herald.
While Johnson and Mesenrbink both say the state budget and financial challenges post-pandemic are their priorities, they have different ideas about budgetary priorities.
For Mesenbrink, it’s preventing more taxation.
“With the pandemic closures, there are far too many people that have either been financially ruined, or now suffer from financial insecurity,” she said. “I feel that increasing taxes to make up for tax income shortfalls is inappropriate right now.”
For Johnson, it’s ensuring those who need state assistance most are able to get it.
“We are not going to cut our way to prosperity, but we can cut our way to poverty,” he said. “My goal will be to protect those who need it most and keep the state going in ways that don’t make our economy worse.”
